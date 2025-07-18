A cargo of over 1.2 tons of marijuana was seized in the port of Gioia Tauro

The Reggio Calabria Provincial Command of the Guardia di
Finance and officials of the local office of the Customs Agency
and the Monopolies seized another
large load of narcotics, identifying a container
from Canada carrying timber destined for
in which a
batch of marijuana for a total weight of 1,220 kilograms.
The Guardia di Finanza specified that the batch of drugs
seized, once placed on the market, could have yielded
to criminal organizations about 1.8 million euros. From the beginning
of this year in the Calabrian port have so far been seized
a total of almost 2.74 tons of cocaine.
Meanwhile, today the soldiers of the I.C.O. central service and the
provincial command of the Guardia di Finanza of Catanzaro have given
execution of an order, issued by the GIP of the Court of
Catanzaro at the request of the local Public Prosecutor's Office, with
who was ordered to be remanded in prison in the
against nine subjects accused in various ways of having promoted,
directed, financed, organized and carried out intense traffic
international drug market from South America. One of the
accusations is of having organized trafficking from the territory
mainly from Peru, Colombia and the
Brazil, for the importation of concealed cocaine into Europe
in containers loaded on merchant ships destined for
Northern European ports (mainly Rotterdam, Hamburg and Antwerp)
and national (Gioia Tauro, Livorno, Civitavecchia, Genoa and Trieste),
where men of the association able to
organize teams of exfiltrators from the port area. In addition
The organization allegedly carried out imports of cocaine via
through Frankfurt Airport and with the shipment,
by courier, of liquid cocaine hidden inside the juice
of moringa, concealed by soaking the cardboard boxes with narcotics
containing fruit from Colombia.