The proposal to bring the port of Taranto back on the world's container routes? Start a discussion table
Meeting on the state of freight traffic
Taranto
August 11, 2025
Today at the headquarters of the Port System Authority of the Sea
Ionian Ionian Islands, a meeting was held on the state of traffic in the
in the port of Taranto which was requested by CGIL,
Cisl and Uil following news of an alleged transfer of the
CMA CGM's Bora Med containerized line from the
Taranto, which is managed by the San Cataldo Container Terminal
Srl - Yilport Taranto, to that of Salerno. Transfer that is
has been denied by both the shipowner and Yilport Taranto of the
Turkish group Yilport Holding.
The new extraordinary commissioner and next president
of the Port Authority, Giovanni Gugliotti, declared himself open to the
discussion and invited those present to share their
position in relation to the issue of commercial traffic in the port,
with the aim of collecting the requests of the territory and evaluating
solutions aimed at better management of
relations with the Turkish operator. An invitation to discussion and dialogue
which - the Port Authority announced - was welcomed by the
representatives of the institutions.
A few days after his inauguration, Gugliotti, probably,
he could not ask for more, except to collect the non-
commitment of the institutions to a confrontation, to a
"constant dialogue" that - according to MP Ubaldo
Pagano of the Democratic Party - "is the only antidote to the
evils of the port of Taranto" and for which "the
transition towards a development of port activities, as well as
dependence on steel activities, requires
an acceleration on reclamation and dredging, as well as a design
on the nature of the economic development of the whole area
Ionian Islands".
And there are always those - like the president of the Province of
Taranto, Gianfranco Palmisano - proposed "the creation of
a permanent table, involving all interested parties, to
ensure continuous monitoring and transparent sharing
of the choices and lines of development of the port. Only through
stable and coordinated collaboration - he assured - we will be able to
effectively accompany the growth of the airport, protecting the
economic and social interests of the entire Ionian area". Also
for the mayor of Taranto, Piero Bitetti, "open dialogue
today must become a stable practice, because the future of the
port is the future of Taranto. It is essential to work
institutions, trade unions and operators, to ensure the
continuity and growth of commercial traffic, protecting
at the same time employment and development prospects".
Whether or not the port of Taranto has lost the ports of call of the
Bora Med maritime service for the benefit of the port of Salerno,
transfer that perhaps CMA CGM has really thought about because
in the depictions of the line presented by the French company
At some point, in recent days, the Campania port replaced
the calls in Taranto, and then flanked the Apulian airport in the
latest updates, certainly does not solve the problem of the now
consolidated marginalization of the Ionian port from the main
global container routes but also feeder networks
intra-regional.
It starts uphill, therefore, the new professional adventure of
Gugliotti, who rose to the forefront of the news for
the imprudent decision, during his hearing at the
Transport Committee of the Chamber of Deputies in the context of
examination of the proposal for his appointment as President
of the Port System Authority of the Ionian Sea, to validate
his "proven experience and professional qualification
in the sectors of the transport and port economy" request
in accordance with the law to be appointed as Chairman of an Authority
of the Port System stating that it is not true that it does not correspond to the
knows the sea and guaranteeing that it is "among other things
passionate because I have had a boat license for over 20 years»
and "I therefore also know the law of navigation".
