GNV celebrated its first ten years of activity on the Italy-Albania route

The MSC Group's GNV shipping company celebrated the
its first ten years of activity on the route between Italy
Albania, a service that was inaugurated in August 2015
and which to date has carried over 1.25 million passengers.
The anniversary was celebrated in Durres, on board the
GNV ship Antares
, in the presence of about 100 guests including
customers, business partners and institutions welcomed by Matteo Della
Valle, GNV's commercial director together with a delegation from the
management and the ship's captain Vito Malato.
The company specified that in 2024 it was taken over
a significant increase in volumes on this route, with a
growth forecast of +6% in 2025. A positive trend that is
also confirmed by the results of the last three months of April,
May and June, which mark an increase of +14% compared to the previous year,
same period last year, a trend that the company expects to
will also confirm during this summer. To operate
currently on the Bari-Durres route on a daily basis is
the GNV Antares which can accommodate about 1,700 passengers
and has a garage with a capacity of 1,800 linear meters that
allows the embarkation of a large number of vehicles.