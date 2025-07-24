2M Logistics signs an agreement with Salernitana Gallozzi

The Dutch logistics company 2M Logistics Holding has signed an agreement with the sea-port group salernitano Gallozzi according to which 2M Logistics will represent in all the region of the Benelux the GF Logistics, society of the Italian group that it has center in Rotterdam. In addition GF Logistics will dedicate own activities to the structures of 2M Logistics in the Netherlands.
The agreement was signed by Frans Vroegop, interim managing director of GF Logisticse by Marcel Hulsker, managing director of 2M Logistics Holding.