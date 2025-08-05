Danaos Corporation reports record quarterly revenues

In the second quarter of this year, the Cypriot company's revenues
Danaos Corporation reached a record value of 262.1 million
of dollars, with an increase of +6.4% over the same period of
2024, of which 239.4 million (+38.8%) generated by the fleet of
container ship owned by the company that is
made up of 74 ships and 22.7 million (+44.5%) from its fleet of ten
bulk filler Capesize. The marked increase of +28.5% in costs
which rose to €136.6 million, led to a decrease of
-10.3% in operating profit, which fell to 125.5 million
Dollars. Net profit was €130.9 million (-7.3%), with
a contribution of €115.9 million (-13.3%) from container carriers and
$266,000 (-88.4%) from bulk carriers.
In the first half of 2025, Danaos reported revenues
record of $515.5 million, up +3.1% on the previous year.
first half of last year, of which €475.6 million (+2.5%)
produced by container ships and 39.8 million (+11.4%) by
bulk carrier. Operating costs amounted to €269.7 million
(+22,9%). Operating profit was €245.8 million (-12.3%)
and net income of $246.0 million (-15.6%).