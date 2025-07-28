OITAF's scientific paper on good practices in logistics and transport of fresh fruit and vegetables

The Interdisciplinary Observatory Transport Foods and Pharmacies (OITAF) has anticipated the presentation of a new scientific document concerning good practices in the logistics and transport of fresh fruit and vegetables, with the aim to allow the operators of the sector to set their activity on scientifically demonstrated cornerstones.
The first part of the document will hold the entire structure of the logistics chain in import and export. The central part will be dedicated to the problems related to deperibility, which frequently compromises the quality of the products, feeding the phenomenon of waste: It is known that fruits and vegetables quickly disperse for natural processes, but the transport at controlled temperature, with correct settings and humidity, is able to slow these processes. The last part of the document will summarize all the operational and technological solutions developed in the transport sector to avoid waste, including monitoring the actual application of these practices. The controlled temperature, combined with the controlled atmosphere and active packaging, is the most effective strategy to slow down the waste of fruits and vegetables while preserving quality and nutritional properties.
The document, related to data, tables and bibliography, will be officially presented on 8 October as part of the appointment of Frigo'n'Motion, which will take place in Bari and that is the "turn of Italy" promoted by OITAF and dedicated to the transport sector at controlled temperature.
More than 17 million tonnes of fruit and vegetables produced every year in Italy, intended not only for the internal market but also for export to other European countries. On the other hand, the 230 kilograms annually exceed the average consumption of Italian families, confirming in fact the centrality of fruit and vegetable products in the Mediterranean diet and the strategic role of agri-food for the economy of the country.