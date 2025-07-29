Port of Livorno, in the crisis of L.T.M. the priority are the workers

"The priority is the workers". The concession has emphasized the extraordinary new commissioner of the Harbour System Authority of the Northern Tyrrhenian Sea, Davide Gariglio, on the occasion of its first participation to the meeting of the Organism of Partnership of the Sea Resource Referring to the workers of the L.T.M. - Livorno Maritime Terminal - Autostrade del Mare, society belonging to the group Onorato Armatori and active in the handling of traffics ro-ro to the Dars
"The estate of occupational levels in port - Gariglio has explained - is for us a priority. Any strategic operation on the competitive development of the port will not be able regardless of this element". "When we talk about LTM also regarding the employment profiles - it has added - you can not not not start from the state theme, because it is a problem of precious spaces left free in the port, even more important if you consider what you imagine in perspective for the future of the harbour port port. The new call for tender that we are preparing for the purpose of the release of a new concession - it has specified Gariglio - will have to allow us to seize new opportunities of development in terms of traffic, guaranteeing the reabsorption of the workers of the society in a new art. 18".
To this end, Gariglio has announced that under the ministerial decree 202 of 2022 the agency will shortly promote a consultation of the market aimed to define the needs, the characteristics and the potential of the harbour areas to be entrusted in concession. At the same time the AdSP will continue to work on the strategic theme of the redefinition of models of organization of work in port.
Gariglio has found that this match is intertwined with that of the ALP, the monopolist subject for the supply of temporary work in port pursuant to article 17 of Law No.84 of 1994: "We feel - it has asserted - it is priority to imagine a path of enlargement of the organic plant of art 17, whose labor force is inadequate regarding the overall one employed in port. This is the track that is following the AdSP and on which we plan to move forward with the involvement of the competent ministry". For Gariglio both matches must end by the end of the year.