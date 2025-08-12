In the second quarter, cruise traffic in Global Ports Holding's terminals grew by +6.0%

In the second quarter of this year, the division's revenues
of the Turkish group Global Investment Holdings (GIH)
Global Ports Holding (GPH), which is the
The world's leading independent terminal operator in the sector
of cruises, has registered, applying the principles of the standard
IAS 29 for hyperinflationary economies, revenues of 2.82 billion
of Turkish lira (60 million euros), up +29.1% on the previous year,
second quarter of 2024, and a gross operating margin of 1.89
billion Turkish lira (+29.1%).
In the period April-June of 2025 at GPH port terminals
a total of 1,614 cruise ships docked (+18.2%) for
a total traffic of 4.39 million passengers (+6.0%), of which
1.98 million passengers in terminals in the Americas (+9.9%), 1.11
millions of passengers in terminals in the western Mediterranean and
(-10.4%), 783 thousand passengers in the terminals of the
Central Mediterranean (+21.7%) and 495 thousand passengers in the terminals of the
Eastern Mediterranean (+13.7%).
In the first six months of this year, cruise ship stopovers
at GPH terminals there were 3,182, with an increase of +33.1%
on the first half of 2024, for a global traffic of 8.61
million passengers (+16.7%), of which 4.90 million in the Americas
(+24.0%), 2.23 million in the Western Mediterranean and the Atlantic
(+3.3%), 932 thousand in the Central Mediterranean (+20.5%) and 523 thousand in the
Eastern Mediterranean (+10.0%).