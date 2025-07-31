MSC Cruises reduces emissions with the support of an energy transition plan
Presented the sustainability report 2024
Ginevra
July 31, 2025
On the occasion of today's presentation of its sustainability report 2024, MSC Cruises has confirmed its commitment to reach the zero net emissions of greenhouse gases by 2050, a goal that is supported by an energy transition plan of the crocieristica company, independently verified, to evaluate the progress made towards the goal through intermediate stages of absolute reduction of the emissions produced by the fleets of MSC Cruises and Explora Journeys, the other crociistica company.
The 2024 sustainability report shows a saving of 50,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions last year thanks to the use of fleet-level optimization tools (OptiCruise and Oceanly Performance), which improve operational efficiency in real time and support route planning. Moreover in 2024 the number of connections of the ships from cruise in rest in the ports to the electricity from the ground in order to turn off the engines on board and reduce the emissions, which are passed from 44 in 2023 to 142 in 2024 in 13 ports. In this context, the group reiterated the commitment of its own cruise division to use the ground link wherever it is available.
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher