From January 1, the ports of Rotterdam and Antwerp will have new rules for bunkering

From next January 1st, barges in service in the ports of
Rotterdam and Antwerp-Bruges will have to be equipped with a
of mass flow meters for the exact measurement of the
amount of fuel that is dispensed to ships. The rules
that impose this allocation have been defined two and a half years
period that has been granted to operators of
bunkering to adapt to the new measures
(
of 22
December
2022). The new measurement systems will have to be
certified and registered with the Harbour Masters by
next January 1st, under penalty of sanctions or revocation
bunkering license.