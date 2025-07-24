In decrease the useful quarterly of the hive Kuehne+Nagel

In the second trimester of this year the net turnover of the Helvetic logistic group Kuehne+Nagel, pairs to 6,15 billion franchi Swiss, has recorded an increment of +1.7% determined from the rise of the volume of business in the segments of the marine and aerial shipments that are results pairs respective to 2,21 billion (+3.8%) and 1,87 billion (+3.2%), while the net turnover produced from the road shipments is diminished of the
The gross operating margin amounted to 566 million francs (-7.1%), with a contribution of 179 million from shipping (-13.1%), 129 million from air shipments (-2.3%), 47 million from road shipments (-9.6%) and 211 million from contract logistics (-3.7%). The operating profit was 342 million francs (-14.9%), with contributions from the four main segments of activity equal to 158 million (-21.0%), 114 million (-62.5%), 28 million (-22.2%) and 42 million (-16.0%). Kuehne+Nagel filed the April-June period of 2025 with a net profit of 252 million francs (-15.4%).
In the trimester the volumes of marine shipments enlivened from the group are results pairs to 1,11 million container teu (+0.8%) and those of aerial shipments to 565 thousand tons (+9.3%).