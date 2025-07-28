CK Hutchison officializes the intention to include a Chinese investor in the consortium to which Hutchison Ports surrenders

Although the period reached an agreement in the exclusive negotiations between the CK Hutchison Holdings group of Hong Kong and the consortium constituted by BlackRock, Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) and Terminal Investment Limited (TiL) to cede to the latter the entire participation of the group hongkonghese, pairs to 80% of the capital, in the terminalista group Hutchison Port Holdings (Hutchense 90%(
2025), CK Hutchison Holdings will continue to negotiate with the members of the consortium "in order to invite a primary strategic investor of the People's Republic of China to join as an important member of the consortium".
It has communicated today the group of Hong Kong without making known the name of this Chinese investor that however more parts have identified in the shipowning group COSCO Shipping Holdings Co. that it is active in the field of the containerized marine transport with the companies of navigation COSCO Shipping Lines and Orient Overseas Container Lines (OOCL) and in that of the portali terminals through the COSCO Shipping Ports.
CK Hutchison Holdings has specified that changes will therefore be necessary to the composition of the consortium and to the structure of the operation so that it can be approved by all the competent authorities and has specified that therefore intends to grant the necessary time so that the negotiations can lead to new agreements. The Hong Kong Group has recalled that it has stated on several occasions that it will not proceed with any operation that has not obtained the approval of all the competent authorities. Among these authorities, of course, is the Chinese one who, evidently, could oppose an agreement that foresees the extermination of Chinese interests, especially from Panama where the Panama Ports Company owns and manages the ports of Balboa and Cristobal, a presence perceived as smoke in the eyes by American President Donald Trump who at the beginning of his second mandate to the White House threatened to give the USA control of the Panama Canal by expelling the Chinese from the region(of 21and 232025).