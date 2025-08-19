Last month, container traffic in the port of Barcelona grew by +1.8%

Last month, the port of Barcelona handled 6.11
million tons of goods, with an increase of +2.6% on the
July 2024. Containerized traffic alone, down since the beginning
of 2025, recorded a decrease of -2.7% having amounted to
3.18 million tonnes, a volume that was achieved with
container handling that was the most
ever recorded in July, having been equal to
344,813 TEUs (+1.8%), of which 202,321 TEUs at landing-embarkation
(+10.4%), a new record for the month of July, and 142,492 TEUs in
transit (-8.3%). Other miscellaneous goods increased by +3.0% to
1.12 million tons. Liquid bulk cargo with
1.44 million tonnes (+19.7%), of which 1.10 million tonnes
tons of hydrocarbons (+37.9%) and 341 thousand tons of other
cargo (-16.0%), while dry bulk cargo decreased by -5.8%
to 367 thousand tons. In July 2025, passenger traffic in the
ferries in the Catalan port was 271 thousand
people (+4.5%) and that of cruise passengers of 453 thousand people (0%).
In the first seven months of 2025, the total traffic of the
was 39.97 million tonnes, with a
-2.4% reduction on the same period last year. In the
containerized cargo segment traffic was
20.97 million tons (-9.6%) and was made with
container handling of 2,191,409 TEUs (-6.0%), of which
1,296,953 TEUs at disembarkation-embarkation (+6.3%) and 894,456 TEUs in transit
(-19,5%). Other miscellaneous goods amounted to 7.12 million
tons (+0.9%). Liquid bulk cargo marked a decisive
increase of +21.7% to 9.69 million tonnes, including
7.34 million tonnes of hydrocarbons (+42.6%) and 2.34 million tonnes of hydrocarbons
tons of other cargo (-16.5%). Dry bulk cargo has dropped
by -19.6% to 2.19 million tons. In the passenger sector
cruise passengers were 2.14 million (+12.0%), of which 1.23 million
to disembarkation-embarkation (+15.1%) and 915 thousand in transit (+8.0%) and the
ferry passengers 924 thousand (+0.2%).