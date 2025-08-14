Hapag-Lloyd, second quarter with increases of +2.0% in revenues and +12.4% in containers transported by the fleet

After the last peak recorded in the last quarter of 2014,
last year, in the second quarter of 2025 the revenues of the
Hapag-Lloyd declined further compared to the quarter
previous to €4.63 billion, with an increase of
+2.0% on the April-June quarter of last year. The only
Containerized shipping segment has realized
revenues of €4.54 billion, with a slight increase of +2.0%
despite the volumes of container loads carried by the fleet
of the German company have marked a substantial increase in the
+12.4% having been equal to over 3.4 million TEUs, an increase
which was counteracted by the reduction in the average value of
maritime freight rates which in the second quarter of this year
result equal to 1,324 dollars/TEU (-6.9%). The revenues generated by the
port terminals of the group, an activity that is
built under the Hanseatic Global Terminals brand, it is
amounted to €119 million (+15.5%).
The costs of transport activities totalled
€3.47 billion (+10.0%), including €1.80 billion in
cargo handling (+19.7%), €457.1 million in related costs
equipment and its repositioning (+15.4%), €615.1 million
of costs relating to ships and voyages with the exception of the costs of
bunkers (+9.7%), fuel and emissions costs that
decreased by -8.6% to €606.3 million. The
EBITDA was €711.2 million
(-25.5%), with a contribution of €673 million from the
maritime transport of containers (-26.9%) and 39 million from
terminal (+14.7%). Operating profit was €156.0 million
(-65.3%), with contributions from the two main business sectors
equal to 136 million (-68.7%) and 20 million euros respectively
(+25,0%). Quarterly net profit was €262.8 million
of euros (-39.4%).
In the period April-June 2025, the largest volume of shipments
was transported by the fleet on the routes
between Asia and Europe and amounted to 1.01 million TEUs
(+17.2%), an activity that generated revenues of 1.04
billion, with a decrease of -11.7% caused by the reduction in
-20.0% of the average value of freight rates which was equal to 1,178
dollars/teu. On the transpacific routes were transported
995 thousand TEUs (+22.5%), activities that produced revenues of
1.24 billion euros (+1.8%) with an average freight rate that is
was $1,427/TEU (-11.6%). The scheduled services of the
companies on transatlantic routes have carried 720 thousand TEUs
(+3.3%) and in this market revenues amounted to 946 million
euro (+0.3%) with an average freight rate of
$1,491/TEU (+2.3%). On the routes with Africa and on those
intra-regional goods were transported in containers equal to
719 thousand TEUs (+3.9%) and this activity generated revenues of
to €769.4 million (+9.3%) with an average freight value of
1,221 dollars/teu (+11.5%).