Pino Musolino has been appointed CEO of the Alilauro shipping company.

Pino Musolino, former president of the System Authority
Port of the Center-North Tyrrhenian Sea and the Authority
of the Port System of the Northern Adriatic Sea, is
Appointed Chief Executive Officer of the company
Alilauro navigation, leader of the Lauro group. Musolino, who from
February 2023 is president of MEDPorts, the association that
represents the European and North African Mediterranean ports and
Middle Eastern, takes over from the resigning Eliseo Cuccaro,
CEO of Alilauro since 2022, to whom he went
the thanks of the entire board of directors and
of the company's staff.
At the same time, Alilauro's board of directors includes
Antonio Amato, president of the Young Entrepreneurs Group of
Unione Industriali Napoli. President of Alilauro remains Wladimiro
De Nunzio.
Alilauro operates maritime connections in the Gulf of Naples and for
the Aeolian Islands.