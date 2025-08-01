Wista Italy denounces the exclusion of women from the appointments of the presidents of the port authorities

«The round of appointments of these days to the presidency of
14 of the 16 port authorities, despite numerous and
qualified female candidates, does not currently see women chosen
for these positions of command". This is denounced by Wista Italy
(Women's International Shipping & Trading Association) which, in
an open letter signed by President Costanza Musso,
specifying that if it is "nothing new in the sector
of shipping which has a small 6% female presence",
however, "finds a situation in the port authorities
of excellence where the female presence weighs 46%, equal to
about 700 units, with 47% of women middle managers and 31% of
Executives. But in governance, in 30 years - Musso points out - we have
had only two women presidents and six secretaries compared to about
300 appointments in total. More can be done and the
we asked in a heartfelt way when, in March, we went to
present, at Montecitorio, guests of the President of the Commission
Transport, Salvatore Deidda, the book for Wista's thirtieth anniversary
Italy "Women on the Bridge of Command"».
«The appointments of the top management of the Port Authorities -
The open letter continues - they also have a symbolic value.
Excluding women from the top management of port authorities
consolidates stereotypes and cultural barriers that Wista has been
Italy, the association of women in shipping that I chair today,
Fights. Because here the skills are there, as
The data demonstrate, and there is also the desire to do our
and get involved to contribute to the growth of the sector
ports also with a complementary approach to that of men.
We hope to be proven wrong with the latest appointments at the top
of the port authorities expected in the coming days because
the total absence of women at the head of port authorities does not
It is only a problem of gender equality: it is a
growth and development problem of the sector. Skills today are not
have gender and exclude half of the population from the places
has a negative impact on the quality of the
institutions and deprives the country of fundamental resources for the
growth".
"In recent years," Costanza Musso writes, "
Progress is being made to promote inclusion and equality
between men and women in the port sector. Data from the authorities
prove it. Many companies and institutions are adopting
policies to promote women's participation, such as
mentoring initiatives and measures to
ensure equal career opportunities. Introduction of
protocols aimed at making available to workers
workers an environment in which the dignity of
and interpersonal relationships based on
equality and mutual fairness, including through forms of
collaboration to overcome any situations
gender, individual and collective discriminatory. But all this
It is not enough. Evidently the glass ceiling that prevents
women to access leadership roles. Promoting equality
gender standards in Italian ports means working together to create
a fairer, more inclusive and representative environment of all
people who contribute to the sector with the aim of not
prejudicing anyone's CV, aiming instead
on role efficiency. Otherwise, if the sector fails
to achieve a level playing field, as
demonstrates the fact that in the last 30 years there have been in all
six women secretaries general and two presidents, then we need to
change the rules to accelerate this change. Then
We ask for pink quotas, even in Italian ports, that is,
measures to ensure a minimum representation of women
through percentage obligations or reserved seats, so as to
systematize a new cultural paradigm".
"To us - concludes the president of Wista Italy - the quotas
pink are not liked but they are undeniably an important accelerator
suffice it to say that in large companies, where there are
adopted as a legal obligation, have brought the component
female on boards from 7% to 44% in 10 years and to company results
measured in a tangible way. It is an appeal that
we address the Prime Minister, Minister Salvini, the
government, the relevant commissions and the competent Regions:
We need to change course!"