In July, with 3.9 million TEUs, the Port of Singapore set a new all-time record for monthly container traffic

Last month, the Port of Singapore handled 53.6 million
of tons of goods, a volume that represents an increase of
+2.7% on July 2024 and a new record for this month. In the solo
container sector, 31.4 million
tons (-3.6%), traffic that in terms of 20' containers
was equal to the new all-time record of
3,866,860 TEUs (+8.2%) obtained thanks to the growth of containers
Empty. In the conventional goods sector, the following were handled:
2.6 million tons (+8.2%). Oil bulk is
increased by +20.4% to 17.4 million tonnes, while
Other bulk cargo fell by -19.8% to 2.2 million tonnes.