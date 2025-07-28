FHP Group acquires the remaining 10% of Lotras' capital

the harbour-ferroviaria society Italian FHP Group, active in the field of the bulk, through its subsidiary CFI has started the process of integration between the controlled Lotras and CFI Intermodal, path that will be perfected in the coming months and that sees as first passage the control of 100% of the shares of the Lotras and a new corporate governance. 90% of Lotras' capital, which operates multimodal rail-road transport, had passed to CFI two years ago(
of the11 July
2023): "After developing and managing Lotras for more than 30 years - said Armando De Girolamo explaining the reasons for the further sale - in 2023 my family gave 90% of the company to CFI since it believed in the project of rationalization of the sector that was proposed by F2i. Now, after driving the company to the present day, we decided to give up the remaining shares and for me a new post of vice president of the company has arrived. In my new role I will continue to support the project of Lotras and to support the new managing director Angelo Accomando for what will need in the relationship with our historical customers and in the idea of new services in order to continue the growth of society and the FHP group".
The new board of directors of the Lotras, besides Angelo Accomando as managing director, is constituted by Umberto Masucci (president), Armando De Girolamo ( vice president), Paolo Cornetto (consigliere) and Marco Mantoan (consigliere).
Meanwhile FHP will start the process of organizational and corporate integration between Lotras and CFI Intermodal to form FHP Intermodal, integration on which the FHP group, led by CEO Paolo Cornetto, will work in the coming months.