Fincantieri records a strong growth of semi-annual economic performances and new orders

The value of the new orders acquired by the navalmeccanico group Fincantieri in the first half of 2025 has been of 14,74 billion euros, with a significant increment of +93.5% on the same period last year that has been generated from the increase of +132.5% of the value of the new orders for naval constructions, pairs to 14,01 billion, and from the increase of the new orders in the segment Systems, components and infrastructure that have totaled 522 million (+18. In decrease the orders in the Offshore and special ships and in that Underwater that are results pairs respective to 321 million (-57.9%) and 168 million euros (-76.7%).
In the first six months of this year also the revenues of the Italian group have recorded a remarkable impulse being piled to 4,58 billion euros (+24.3%), of which 3,35 billion in the segment of the shipbuildings (+26.3%) - included 2,13 billion relative to ships from cruise (+16.3%) and 1,18 billion to military ships (+47.6%) -, 643 million in the Offshore segment and special ships (+10.5%), 661 million EBITDA was attested to 311 million euros (+45.3%), with a contribution of 218 million from the Shipbuilding segment (+39.7%), of 32 million from the Offshore and special ships (+23.1%), of 46 million from the segment Systems, components and infrastructure (+34.8%) and of 47 million from the Underwater (+95.8%). The six-month operating profit was 156 million euros (+71.4%) and the net profit of 35 million compared to a net loss of -27 million in the first half of 2024.
Regarding the future prospects for the group, Fincantieri has evidenced the continuous growth of the market of the cruises and the persistent geopolitical instability that pushes the governments to increase the investments in the field of defense and protection of the critical infrastructures and the strong demand for development of energy resources in the offshore field, circumstances - it has emphasized the company - that delineate a favorable and rich scenario of opportunities for the group.