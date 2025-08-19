Salvini has appointed Annalisa Tardino extraordinary commissioner of the Port System Authority of the Western Sicilian Sea

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure and Transport,
Matteo Salvini, has appointed the lawyer Annalisa Tardino in the position
of extraordinary commissioner of the System Authority
Port of the Western Sicilian Sea, which manages the ports of
Palermo, Termini Imerese, Trapani, Porto Empedocle, Licata and Gela.
The appointment has once again rekindled the never dormant contrasts within the
government between the League and Forza Italia.
Tardino, a former MEP, was a commissioner
regional of the Salvini Premier Sicily League and in his curriculum
vitae does not contain any specifications and - as required by the standards in
port matters for the appointment of a president of the Authority
of the Port System, but not of an extraordinary commissioner of a
Port Authority - «Proven experience and qualification
in the transport and port economy sectors',
if not participation in the work of the committees at European level
for Maritime Affairs and Fisheries and for Transport and Tourism
as a substitute member.
His appointment has been formally communicated to the Region
Sicilian, where it was not well received. The President
of the regional authority, Renato Schifani, who is president of the
national council of Forza Italia, has announced that it will appeal
The appointment measure before the Administrative Court
regional.