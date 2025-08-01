Worsening of the quarterly results of the container shipping company ONE

In the second quarter of this year, the shipping company
containerized Singaporean Ocean Network Express (ONE) has
worsening of economic results having
Total revenues of $4.05 billion, down -4%
over the same period in 2024. Ebitda is
amounted to $616 million (-49%) and operating profit to $38 million
million (-94%). Net profit was €86 million
dollars (-89%). In the quarter, the company's fleet
transported loads in containers equal to 3.16 million TEUs (+1%).
The company announced today that it has recorded in the second
This year's quarter: a -4% drop in the value of spot freight rates
relating to eastbound shipments between Asia and North America and
a more substantial decrease of -23% in spot freight rates of
shipments from Asia to Europe.
As of June 30, the ONE fleet consisted of 271
container holder for equal hold capacity
a total of 2.08 million TEUs.