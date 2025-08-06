In the second quarter, freight traffic in the port of Ravenna increased by +2.6%

Ended last June with a monthly traffic in the port of
Ravenna by 2.19 million tons of goods, with an increase of
+0.6% on June 2024 generated by the increase in liquid bulk cargo
which compensated for the declines in dry bulk and miscellaneous goods,
The entire second quarter of 2025 was archived by the
port with a traffic of 6.67 million tons, with
a growth of +2.6% over the same period last year,
of which 5.83 million tonnes of goods on landing (+4.1%) and
835 thousand tons of goods at embarkation (-7.2%).
In the April-June period, only traffic dropped
total of miscellaneous goods handled by the port of call
which amounted to 2.48 million tons
(-10.4%), of which 641 thousand tons of goods in containers (-5.3%)
Made with a container handling of 57,796 TEUs
(-6.1%), 413 thousand tons of rolling stock (-10.6%) and 1.42 million tons of rolling stock
tons of other miscellaneous goods (-12.5%). Decided to increase the
liquid bulk cargo amounted to 1.44 million tons (+25.3%),
of which 37 thousand tons of crude oil (+73.5%), 607 thousand
tons of refined petroleum products (+9.7%), 350 thousand
tons of gaseous, liquefied or compressed petroleum products, and
natural gas (+153.6%), 194 thousand tons of chemicals
(-17.8%) and 256 thousand tons of other liquid bulk (+25.5%). More
the rise in dry bulk cargo was contained, totaling 2.75
million tons (+6.4%), with cereal traffic that
remained stable at 328 thousand tons and with 762 thousand tons of
food, feed and oilseeds (+4.9%), 6 thousand tons
of coal (-92.7%), 1.13 million tonnes of ores and
building materials (+9.2%), 53 thousand tons of products
metallurgical products (+34.6%), 25 thousand tons of chemicals
(+21.8%) and 447 thousand tons of other dry bulk (+24.2%).
In the second quarter of this year, cruise traffic
in the port of Ravenna was 77 thousand passengers (-11.6%),
of which 70 thousand at disembarkation/embarkation (-2.3%) and 8 thousand in transit
(-52,6%).
The Port System Authority of the Adriatic Sea
Central-Northern Region has announced that the first estimates for the month of
July 2025 indicate a total traffic of almost 2.4
million tons of goods, up +4.8% on July
2024.