The AdSP of the Central-Settentrional Adriatic Sea has obtained the registration EMAS

The Authority of Harbour System of the Adriatic Sea Center-Settentrionale has obtained the registration EMAS, Eco-Management and Audit Scheme that certifies its concrete commitment to environmental management and sustainability. The certification was approved by the EMAS Italia section of the Committee for Ecolabel and Ecoaudit and is valid until the end of 2027. "The EMAS registration - Angelo Mazzotti, director of the AdSP for Transition to Digital and Environmental Sustainability has commented - represents an important milestone that certifies our concrete commitment to environmental protection and confirms the validity of the management system we have implemented. This recognition fits perfectly in our sustainable development strategy, which we are carrying out through innovative projects such as, among others, the realization of a totally ecological boat for the collection of microplastics in port and the contribution provided to terminalisti and concessions for the replacement of thermal motor vehicles with green solutions".
"As well as other important initiatives in environmental and energy - the commissioner of the harbour agency has added, Francesco Benevolo - these interventions testify how the port Ravenna is evolving towards an increasingly sustainable model, contributing to the environmental protection of the harbour system and to the quality of the air and the territory. In this direction one of the priorities I have asked to implement to the structure is the contest for the removal of the wrecks in the Piallassa del Piombone, so that as soon as possible this situation will be resolved. All results that will be documented, as always, in the annual budget of sustainability of the agency".