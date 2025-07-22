Port of Genoa, Filt and Uilt have declared a five-day strike at the Bettolo Terminal

Filt Cgil and Uiltrasporti have declared five days of
strike at the Bettolo Terminal of the port of Genoa, an action that
It starts today and has been decided - the unions announced -
to protest "against a very bad organization of work
which is strongly penalizing the workers: we do not understand -
denounced Fabio Ferretti of Filt Cgil Genoa, Duilio Falvo,
secretary for the port of Genoa of Uiltrasporti Liguria, and Stefano
degli Innocenti, official for the port of Genoa of Uiltrasporti
Liguria - how is it possible that after five years and a start-up
company is still not in a position to operate with
an adequate organization of work".
Filt Cgil and Uiltrasporti explained that the lack of
organization of work, determined by company choices
incomprehensible, does not meet the minimum necessary requirements,
and approach, to be adopted in the short and medium term at the end of the
in order to ensure that the operation is carried out in compliance with the rights and
employee safety. In addition, perplexities remain
reported with regard to the training of workers who -
the unions specified - moreover, they are started with
Attendance at an excessive number of different tasks
within the same shift. This framework is further
worsened with the start of railway operations in the park
"Rugna"». Filt Cgil and Uiltrasporti have
urged a rapid change in this situation.
Specifying that she was excluded from the confrontation by Filt Cgil
and Uiltrasporti, Fit Cisl Liguria expressed "solidarity
to the workers of the Bettolo Terminal, for the strong
signal". "The Fit-Cisl - explains the organization
trade union in a note - morally adheres to the protest of the
workers, despite having been excluded from the trade union confrontation by the
two other confederal acronyms. This morning the Fit-Cisl carried out a
solidarity leaflets at the turnstiles of the terminal, to
concretely testify to their closeness to the workers and
to the workers involved. We trust in a shared solution and
which protects the rights of all and does not impose further
economic sacrifices to those who every day guarantee with commitment and
professionalism the operation of the terminal".