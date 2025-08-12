In the second quarter, the ports of Montenegro handled 670 thousand tons of goods (+0.6%)

In the second quarter of this year, the ports of Montenegro
670 thousand tons of goods were handled, with a progression of
+0.6% over the same period in 2024, of which 308 thousand tons of
loads at embarkation (-22.1%) and 362 thousand tons at unloading
(+33,9%). In the period alone, traffic to and from Italy
recorded a strong increase of +53.1% rising to a total of
154 thousand tons, of which 58 thousand tons exported to Italy
(+10.1%) and 96 thousand imported (+100.1%).
In the period April-June of this year, the traffic of
passengers in Montenegrin ports was 227 thousand people
(+9.1%), of which 62 thousand with Italy (+33.5%).
In the first half of 2025, the total traffic of the
in port ports was 1.22 million
tons, up +0.2% on the first half of last year
year, of which 235 thousand tons with Italy (+59.6%). Traffic
of passengers was 231 thousand people (+7.9%), of which
63 thousand with Italy (+27.8%).