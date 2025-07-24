Assiterminal threatens a new wave of appeals to the face of norms that it considers damaging the portualità

With regard to the increase of the concessionary fees, threatening another wave of appeals, the Italian Association Harbour Terminalisti (Assiteminal) announced that it will propose to the General Direction Ports and Intermodality of the Ministry of Infrastructures and the Transports to express itself without prejudice to the content for the only year 2023 of the sentence of the Latium TAR beginning of the year, that had cancelled the application of the increase Istat of the canons(
of 3 January
2025), offering therefore a mediation that the association considers fair and sustainable is for the concessionaries that for the Authorities of Harbour System.
In a note Assiterminal has found that the recent decree-law Infrastructures, in force from last July, "for the aspects that impattano on the portualità, reminds us that way of saying: the norm on the granting canons is "self-proclaimed", improperly, interpretative norm, which can certainly not have the purpose of "overturning" the judicial power that is the judgement formed with the judgment of the TAR Lazio; otherwise it would potentially open a season of appeals on the false line of 2023, or perhaps worse".
Referring to the text of the decree-law, the association of the harbour terminalisti has observed, moreover, that "the articulated on the times of rest or wait in favor of the road haulage, albeit with the merit of protecting a category often to the mercy of a client that does not value the job, through contracts to the down, inserts a confused series of functional passages to the measurement of the waiting times calling in question the charge-temp". In this regard, Assiterminal has announced that shortly he will propose "an interpretative circular to the Ministry of Infrastructures and the Transports in order to avoid that you create chaos; otherwise - it has admonished the association - you will announce an additional, ennesima, season of litigation". However, the association has been said to be available to a comparison, under the direction of the Ministry, with all the interested parties, recalling among other things "that the measure introduced by the norm should zero the ports or congestion fees recently requested locally by some sigle of the road haulage. Also on this topic - it has emphasized Assiterminal - it is evident the necessity of a national direction in order to avoid distortions tariff between port and port as well as increases on the goods, that they sum to those due to the relapses of the geopolitical dynamics, that certainly not efficientano the logistic system Italian".
In addition, Assiterminal has remembered to have also already stigmatized "the umpteenth not opportunity to give course to the Fund for the retirement of the harbour workers: It does not understand the reason, if not perhaps - it has observed the association - recounted in the modalities with which it is proceeding to the completion of the appointments of the presidents/commissaries of the AdSP with the announcement, at the moment, to 30 July". "We trust - it has caustically detected the association - that you will not use the same method for the identification of the general secretaries that should be chosen freely from the respective presidents".