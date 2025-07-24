In the second quarter, the Port of Valencia handled over 1.5 million containers (+4.0%)
Containers at disembarkation and embarkation are growing. Drop in transhipment
Valencia
July 24, 2025
In the second quarter of this year, the goods handled by the
port of Valencia amounted to 19.9 million tonnes, with
a slight decrease of -0.6% on the corresponding period of 2024.
Only goods in containers remained stable having settled
to 15.8 million tonnes, a volume that was achieved
with a container handling of over 1.5 million
TEUs (+4.0%), including 408 thousand TEUs at embarkation (+13.5%), 404 thousand TEUs
on landing (+9.9%) and 727 thousand TEUs in transit (-2.9%). Goods
fell by -1.8% to 3.2 million tonnes. In
dry bulk cargo also decreased with 427 thousand tons (-21.4%),
while liquid bulk cargo grew by +20.6% to 327 thousand
Tons.
In the first half of 2025, the Spanish port of call
handled a total of 37.1 million tons of cargo,
with a reduction of -0.7% on the first half of last year
year. Containerized goods were 29.3 million tons
(-0.7%) and were totalled with container handling
equal to 2.8 million TEUs (+3.7%). Other miscellaneous goods are
amounted to 6.1 million tonnes (+0.6%). Liquid bulk and
Dry bulk cargo amounted to 645 thousand tons respectively
(+17.7%) and 852 thousand tons (-13.0%).
