A.SPE.DO, make the Smart Terminal operational to increase the competitiveness of the port of La Spezia

The Association of Customs Agents La Spezia (A.SPE.DO)
calls for the Smart Terminal project to be made use of
of the Customs and Monopolies Agency aimed at allowing
operators to anticipate the presentation of the goods manifest
coming to speed up freight traffic in the port areas at the
in order to increase the competitiveness of the port of La Spezia.
"The Smart Terminal, or the procedure for clearing goods through customs
sailing before it arrives in port - explained the president
of the association, Sergio Landolfi - is and represents a
An unprecedented revolution for Italian port logistics. It is
time to act with determination, to seize this opportunity
offered by the Customs Agency and make La Spezia the model
national efficiency, competitiveness and sustainability".
"We are facing - added Landolfi - a
epochal transformation: thanks to the Smart Terminal, today we can
anticipate all the bureaucratic and logistical phases, starting the
customs clearance procedures while the ship is still in
navigation. This means less waiting, drastically reducing
bottlenecks for imported goods and promote a
truly dynamic and intelligent programming. The port is not
no longer just a destination or a toll booth where the
but it becomes, as it should be, the beating heart of a system
that creates wealth for the city".
A.SPE.DO recalled that the Smart Terminal model
It differs profoundly from the fast corridor model, with
the latter, which merely transfers customs operations and
related congestion problems at other logistics nodes, while
Customs clearance at sea offers an approach that is not only radically
different but also proactive. "For the first time - he
highlighted Landolfi referring to the Smart Terminal - all the
operators and transporters have the concrete possibility to
set operational "appointments" between trains, trucks and
docks already during the journey of the goods. This system,
As mentioned, it reduces port traffic congestion,
pressure on gates and infrastructures, and at the same time
enhances the resources of the territory and restores centrality
to work and local businesses".
"For this revolution to become a reality -
concluded the president of A.SPE.DO - we need a concrete commitment
of all parties involved. It's time to overcome
resistances and habits, to act together to make Smart
Terminals: the real backbone of port and logistics development
Italian. Strongly supporting this procedure means guaranteeing
a future of added value, job opportunities and
respect for the environment for the whole territory. La Spezia has already
demonstrated his innovative courage. Now it's up to all of us to make
fully operational this procedure, making logistics
La Spezia a model. Together we can build a future
up to global challenges. The time to act is now."