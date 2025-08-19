Ammonia and methanol are ready to decarbonise shipping, but some obstacles to their use need to be removed

The maritime transport sector, in order to decarbonise, can
now use ammonia and methanol as fuels, as the
second ready to be used to operate at low emission
and being the first ready for experimentation.
However, both require concerted efforts to ensure that
sufficient maturity is reached to allow a
rapid scalability from 2030, in line with the
decarbonization goals for the sector. The new
report "From pilots to practice: Methanol and ammonia as
shipping fuels" of the Global Getting to Zero Coalition
Maritime Forum underlining that this represents a
significant increase in the degree of maturity of these
compared to the first edition of the report in 2020.
As with other alternative fuels for shipping, the new
report specifies that the key element to their success is
constituted by their supply chain, being in particular necessary,
in the case of methanol, improve the availability of
green molecules, and, for ammonia, validate and implement
the commercial activity of supplying ammonia in the
main ports.
With regard to methanol, the new report explains that
There are currently over 60 ships in service that can be
fuelled by methanol, to which another 300 will be added already
ordered from shipyards, and the supply of methanol is
Available in about 20 ports. The document specifies that the challenge
for the large-scale use of methanol is the
availability of green methanol, which is only one
small share of the total supply and remains difficult to access for
shipping companies.
As for ammonia, the report notes that it is rapidly
approaching the testing phase for its use as a fuel
naval system, with experiments on marine engines suggesting that
It can reduce tank-to-wake emissions by up to 95%. The
document recalls that the first ammonia-fueled boats
have been successfully tested, that the tests on the engines have been
almost completed and tests are underway for the
ammonia supply, none of which revealed
important obstacles to its use.
The new report from the Getting to Zero Coalition, based on
interviews with about 40 leading organizations in the sector, collects
several proposals to accelerate the development of supply chains
methanol and ammonia formulated by those who
are planning the use of these fuels. The first exhortation is
to provide policy incentives and targeted funding to bridge the
Cost gap between the use of green methanol and ammonia compared to
to the use of conventional fuels and to support the first
Users. In addition, among the various proposals, it is suggested to
establish robust and harmonised fuel certification schemes
unlocking investments and preventing greenwashing, and
Use book-and-claim systems to connect global demand
the availability of refuelling with emission fuels
zero on practicable routes.
"In recent years," commented Jesse Fahnestock,
decarbonisation officer of the Global Maritime Forum -
We have seen excellent progress in the development of
zero-emission fuels and technologies, with methanol and ammonia
that have now gone from being potential solutions to reality
in the start-up and test phase. However, we are only at the beginning of the
path and, alone, the availability of technology
It is not enough. To spread emission fuels
Zero at the required pace We need the action
International Maritime Organization, policy makers
to create the right favourable conditions.
This will be as essential as the development of the
technology itself".