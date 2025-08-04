ICTSI will operate the Indonesian container terminal Batu Ampar Container Terminal

The Philippine terminal group International Container
Terminals Services, Inc. (ICTSI) has formed a joint venture with
Interport, the terminal operator of the energy group
PT Indika Energy TBK, for the development and management of the
Batu Ampar Container Terminal (BACT), the main container
terminal on the Indonesian island of Batam. The new company,
named PT Batu Ampar Container Terminal and 75% owned by
ICTSI and 25% by Interport, has signed the concession contract
for the duration of 30 years for the management of the terminal with the company
Indonesian public PT Batam Terminal Petikamas (BTP).
The terminal has a quay line of 1,032 meters equipped
with five ship-to-shore cranes.