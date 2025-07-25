In Haropa Port grow the container and the bulk falls

In the first semester of the 2025 the traffic of the goods in the harbour system formed from the ports of call of Le Havre, Rouen and Paris has been of 39,89 million tons, with a decrease of the -4,9% on the first half of last year. The reduction is determined by the bending of the bulk traffics with the liquid ones descended of the -5,9% to 18,38 million tons because of the contraction of the refined oil products (6,54 million tons, -16,3%), while the crude oil is increased (9,48 million tons, +7,0%), and those solid ones decreased of the -19,0% to 5,79 million tons. The goods in container are increased of +2.0% to 14,78 million tons, volume that is realized with a handling of containers record pairs to 1,51 million teu (+4.0%).