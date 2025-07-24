The Greek government sends a tugboat to the Red Sea to assist ships that may be attacked by the Houthis.

The Greek government sends a tugboat to the Red Sea,
can be used in rescue and fire-fighting activities, with
the aim of assisting Greek ships should they be hit
attacks on maritime traffic that the Houthi rebels are
repeatedly carrying out in the region. This is the anchor
handling tug supply vessel Giant
of the Hellenic fleet
Megatugs. "In collaboration with the Hellenic Shipowners'
Association of Tugs, Salvage, Antipollution & OSVs - explained
yesterday the Minister of Maritime Activities and Policies
Vasilis Kikilias - this state-of-the-art rescue ship
will head to the Red Sea to support, protect and
assisting Greek-owned vessels and Greek seafarers.'
Explaining the decision to send the tugboat to the region
the president of the shipowners' association, Paul
Xiradakis, recalled what happened during the attack
last summer to a Greek tanker
(
of 22
August 2024 and 11
March 2025): "on the occasion of the rescue of the Sounion
- he underlined - a Greek rescue ship left from
Piraeus to save this ship, because no one wanted to go
in the region due to the dangerous situation. So now,
As this situation persists and worsens, we have decided to
send this rescue ship to the region."