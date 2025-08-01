The Austrian Rail Cargo Group is focusing on the development of the Sommacampagna-Sona intermodal terminal

The Austrian rail freight company Rail Cargo Group
(RCG) has signed a ten-year agreement for the use of the terminal
intermodal network of Sommacampagna-Sona (Verona), managed by RBN
Logistic, which occupies an area of about 110 thousand square meters and is
equipped with two entry and exit tracks and four tracks,
each 600 meters long, for unloading and unloading trains
goods. Significant capacity expansion is expected
of the terminal by 2028, with additional rail connections
scheduled for next year, RCG specified that
The objective of strategic cooperation is to
transform the Sona site into an intermodal transport hub
goods to and from southern and northern Europe, from which they can
Already start up to 30 train connections per week.
Rail Cargo Group already operates services with the Rail Cargo Group.
Sona, connecting it with Vienna as part of a
twice-weekly, with Hanover with four weekly departures in
both directions and with Wuppertal with eight weekly departures
in both directions. RCG's goal is to become one of the
of the main partners of the Verona terminal, developing
further its business.