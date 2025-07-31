DSV recorded a strong growth of economic and operational results thanks to the acquisition of the Schenker

Recent completion of German acquisition Schenker(
2025) has allowed the Danish logistic group DSV to close the second trimester of this year with a strong increase of the economic and operating results. In the quarter, in which the effect of the acquisition of the Schenker has had an impact on the last two months, the revenues of the company have been pairs to 62,0 billion Danish crowns (8,3 billion euros), value that represents a marked rise of +50.6% regarding that of the second trimester of 2024 and is only lower than the historical record of more than 62,7 billion crowns marked in 2022. The strong increase was mainly generated by the highest turnover in the segments of road transport and other logistic solutions that have benefited more than the acquisition and that have recorded invoiced records pairs respective to 20,7 billion (+95.8%) and 10,0 billion crowns (+45.4%). Also important is the growth of revenues produced by air and marine shipments that are results pairs respective to 18,5 billion (+38.8%) and 15,9 billion (+41.5%). In these two segments have been marked quantitative records of the volumes of shipments, with those aerial that have totaled 509 thousand tons (+45.7%) and those marine ones that are turned out pairs to 950 thousand container teu (+42.6%).
In the second trimester of the 2025 the gross operating margin of group has been of 6,4 billion Danish crowns (+25.9%), with an contribution of 3.6 billion from the aerial and marine shipments (+21.0%), of 1.0 billion from the road shipments (+30.3%) and of 1,9 billion from the other logistic solutions (+32.0%). The operating profit amounted to 4.7 billion (+15.3%), with contributions from the three main segments of activity pairs respective to 3.5 billion (+19.4%), 520 million (-5.3%) and 724 million crowns (+9.5%). Net profit was almost 2.4 billion (-13.1%).