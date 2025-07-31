The accidents to the harbour workers take place in equal measure on board the ships that on the ground. This explains the "Severe Risks Dashboard", a report by the International Cargo Handling Coordination Association (ICHCA), the independent international organization dedicated to improving safety in the handling of goods, which examined almost 500
accidents that have involved port workers in the last 25 years. The specific document that three quarters of these accidents occurred during loading operations and that the loading crushing, which represents a quarter of all accidents, was the main cause of the deaths occurred in the ports. Moreover, 23% of high-risk accidents involved the impact of vehicles and pedestrians, mainly pedestrians and mobile handling equipment, which makes them the second type of mortal accident more frequent, while falls are the third cause of death. Even accidents occurring in confined or closed spaces stand out as an important risk.
Regarding the incidents on board the ships, the bulkers were the type of ship with the greatest probability that fatal accidents on board, followed by general cargo, ro-ro, portacontainer and tanker. The report notes that the bulk carriers, the ro-ro and the portacontainer seem to have recorded a number of accidents proportional to their share in the world fleet.