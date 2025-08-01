The National Retail Federation has harshly denounced Trump's tariff policy

The wave of new tariffs to be applied to all nations decided
by US President Donald Trump, which are sometimes imposed
and sometimes negotiations with the other party, is detrimental to the
American citizens and for the US economy. He denounces it today without
the National Retail Federation (NRF), the association
American retail trade which, by the voice of the
Executive Vice President for Institutional Relations: David
French, called on "the administration to negotiate agreements
binding trade standards that genuinely open up markets by lowering the
duties, not increasing them. Tariffs - French recalled - are taxes
paid by U.S. importers and are eventually transferred
to U.S. consumers. These higher tariffs
will harm Americans, including consumers, retailers, and
their employees, and the producers, because the consequence of the
will be an increase in prices, a reduction in
recruitment costs, lower investment and more innovative
slow".
That a rapid rise in inflation in the United States is not
one of the effects envisaged by the governments of other nations with
the intent to make Trump retrace his steps but a concrete
possibility, indeed an inevitable consequence of politics
commercial of the federal administration, French confirmed:
"So far," he warned, "retailers have managed to
contain prices, but in the coming weeks the new tariffs will have
an impact on the goods. We listened in person to small
retailers concerned about their ability to continue to
work despite these unsustainable customs duties".