Paolo Piacenza was appointed extraordinary commissioner of the AdSP of the Southern Tyrrhenian Seas and Ionio

Paolo Piacenza, general secretary of the Authority of Harbour System of the Western Ligurian Sea, is named extraordinary commissioner of the Authority of Harbour System of the Southern Tyrrhenian Seas and Ionian, the agency that governs the ports of Gioia Tauro, Crotone, Corigliano Calabro, Palmi and Vibo Valentia. The decree of appointment was signed today by the vice president of the Council and minister of Infrastructures and the Transports, Matteo Salvini, and was formally communicated to the Calabria Region.
Piacenza subentra to the guide of the harbour authority calabra to Andrea Agostinelli that has been extraordinary commissioner and president of the agency. Leaving the assignment, Agostinelli, it has emphasized that the 9 years and 8 months to the guide of the port of Gioia Tauro and of the Authority of Calabrian Harbour System "are years splendid and lonely, interspersed with dramatic crisis and commercial primates, but above all characterized by a found "full occupation" and a productivity worthy of ports located to other latitudes. Even in the darkest moments, Covid, ETS, crisis of the Red Sea - it has emphasized - Gioa Tauro has demonstrated an exceptional resistance and this thanks to shipowners and terminalisti that have magnificently put to fruit the huge harbour spaces and the docks so performing of our port. Knowing Gianluigi Aponte and the Grimaldi family, but also Filippo Callipo, was an unforgettable professional privilege, and synergy with such world-class operators was the secret of the success of this adventure. But even more exciting was to share the initial uncertainties, concerns, the social butcher shop of 400 dismissals and finally the smiles of the harbour workers who were the "motor" of the rebirth, rightly proud to have been artifici of such success, together with a program of private financing but also imposing public and entirely realized". Agostinelli concluded by addressing "the national and regional government the pressing recommendation to protect more a "unicum" so peculiar, a jewel of our Meridione that has plans and potential to reach increasingly ambitious goals".
Addressing to Paolo Piacenza the wish of good job for the new assignment to Gioia Tauro, "that - it has emphasized - I am sure will face with seriousness, competence and vision", the president of the Authority of Harbour System of the Western Ligurian Sea, Matteo Paroli, has specified that Piacenza will continue to carry out the functions of general secretary of the Liguria harbour agency: "confirm - he has explained - the stay in office of the general secretary Paolo Piacenza, a professional who has always demonstrated competence, sense of the institutions and availability, even in the most complex situations. I want to reassure all the institutional and operational interlocutors of our system that, while assuming this new function, the lawyer Piacenza will continue to fully guarantee the development of own activities in the role of general secretary of the Authority of Harbour System of the Western Ligurian Sea, ensuring continuity, operationality and constant commitment in the development of the ongoing projects".
As evident to all the commitment required to play both roles, everyone - except for Paroli - wonder how Piacenza can hold both responsibilities.