In July, the port of Valencia handled 488 thousand containers (+6.7%)

Last month, the port of Valencia handled 6.16 million
of tons of goods, with a decrease of -1.5% on July 2024
generated by the reduction of containerized goods and bulk
Solid. Containers amounted to 4.83 million tons
(-2.4%), traffic that was carried out with a
handling of containers amounting to 488 thousand TEUs (+6.7%), of which approximately
130 thousand at boarding (+13.5%), 140 thousand at disembarkation (+27.1%) and 217 thousand
in transit (-6.3%). Dry bulk cargo totaled 65 thousand
tons (-26.8%). In the liquid bulk sector,
101 thousand tons handled (+10.4%) and in the freight sector
conventional 1.12 million tons (+3.9%).
In the first seven months of 2025, the Spanish port of call
handled a total of 43.29 million tons of goods,
with a decrease of -0.8% on the same period last year.
Container traffic alone amounted to 34.10 million
tonnes (-1.0%) and was carried out with a
container handling of 3.29 million TEUs (+4.2%).