Switzerland's Sallaum Lines has taken delivery of the Ocean
Breeze
, the first of six pure car and truck carriers (PCTC)
dual-fuels powered by liquefied natural gas of the "Ocean" class
which were ordered in China from Fujian MaWei and
CMHI Jinling. Fujian MaWei Shipbuilding Shipyard Co. has
delivered the ship on July 18th, a full four months before
what is provided for in the agreements. The Ocean Breeze
is long
199.9 meters, 38 meters wide and is equipped with 13 decks for a
Total capacity of 7,500 CEU.