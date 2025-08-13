After five quarters of strong growth, in the second quarter
this year's revenues recorded a slight increase in
decrease having amounted to 2,622.7 billion won (1.9 billion
billion dollars), down -1.5% on the same period
of 2024. The reduction was generated by the decline in the
-3.7% of revenues from the transport business segment alone
containerized shipping which amounted to 2,170.1 billion
of which 826 billion was generated by maritime services with the
Americas (-4.6%), 780 billion from services with Europe (+7.4%), 322
billion from services with Asia (-15.3%) and 249 billion won from
North-South services (-12.1%). The contraction in turnover in the
containerized shipping sector was caused by the
-22.1% reduction in the value of average freight compared to the
quarter of 2025 was $1,195/container
TEU. The volumes of containerized cargo carried by the fleet
of the South Korean company in the period increased by
+3.3% approximately having been equal to 980 thousand TEUs, of which 334 thousand TEUs
transported on routes with the Americas (-3.5%), 299 thousand TEUs on the
routes with Europe (+20.4%), 225 thousand TEUs on routes with Asia
(-13.6%) and 118 thousand TEUs on the north-south (+23.6%).
In the period April-June of this year, the revenues generated by the
bulk shipping activities have been
to 396.8 billion won, up +13.9%
from the increase in both revenues from the transport of liquid bulk and
Dry bulk transportation revenues
respectively to 148 billion (+19.2%) and 249 billion (+11.0%).
In the second quarter of 2025, operating costs marked
a sharp increase of +19.8% rising to 2,268.1 billion won.
Operating profit was €233.2 billion (-63.8%), with a
contribution of €187.5 billion from containerized shipping (-69.1%)
and €33.2 billion from the bulk segment (-2.8%). Profit before
was €506.2 billion (-27.4%) and net profit of
471.3 billion won (-28.7%).