favorable opinion of the House to the appointment of the presidents of five Authority of Harbour System

Yesterday the Commission Transports, post and telecommunications of the Chamber of Deputies has expressed favorable opinion regarding the government proposal of appointment of the presidents of five Authority of Italian Harbour System. It is the appointments of Davide Gariglio to president of the harbour agency of the northern Tyrrhenian Sea, of Francesco Rizzo to president of the AdSP of the Strait, of Eliseo Cuccaro to president of the AdSP of the Central Tyrrhenian Sea, of Francesco Benevolo to president of the Authority of Harbour System of the Adriatic Sea Center-Settentrionale and of Giovanni Gugliotti to president of the harbour agency of the Ionian Sea.