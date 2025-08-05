Vard receives a new order from North Star for two hybrid SOVs

Vard, the Norwegian subsidiary of the Fincantieri Group, has signed
a new contract with North Star, the largest
owner-operator in the United Kingdom, for the design and
construction of two service operation vessels (SOV), order - ha
announced today the Italian group - which has a value between
100 and 200 million euros. The contract represents the ninth and the
tenth unit commissioned by North Star to Vard after the
previous orders for four SOVs, two construction services
operation vessel (CSOV) and two Vard Design units built
at an external construction site.
The new units will be developed by Vard Design in
Ålesund, Norway, using the proven platform
VARD 4 19, designed specifically for park operations
offshore wind turbines. Each ship will have a length of 87.5 meters,
a width of 19.5 meters and can accommodate up to 120
people. The units will be equipped with a propulsion system
battery hybrid and prepared for future conversion
to methanol feeding. On-board equipment includes a
walkway with motion compensation and adjustable height
integrated with elevator, a boarding system for transfers
staff security and advanced management solutions
Energy.
The hull construction of the first unit will take place
at the Vard shipyard in Romania - Braila, followed by
from final outfitting and delivery to one of the Norwegian shipyards
of the group, scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2027. The second
unit will instead be entirely built and delivered
from the Vard Vung Tau shipyard in Vietnam, with delivery scheduled for
fourth quarter of 2028.