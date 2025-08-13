In the April-June quarter, the Wallenius Wilhelmsen fleet transported 14.8 million cubic metres of rolling stock (-0.5%)

Wallenius Wilhelmsen, one of the world's leading companies in the
maritime transport and automotive logistics sector and
rolling stock and other goods, closed the second quarter of
this year with revenues of $1.35 billion, with a
decrease of -0.7% on the same period of 2024 which was
caused by the -13.4% reduction in the turnover generated
from land logistics, which amounted to 272.6 million,
while the maritime transport segment recorded a
increase of +3.3% in revenues to 1.03 billion. The margin
gross operating income was $472.4 million (-6.9%) and
operating profit of €444.7 million (+22.5%), with a contribution of €287.6 million
million from maritime transport (-5.0%) and 138.5 million from
land logistics (+343.0%). Net profit stood at
$403.2 million (+28.1%).
In the period April-June 2025, the company's fleet
transported volumes of loads totalling almost 14.8
million cubic metres (-0.5%). Volumes transported increased
on routes between Asia and North America (4.2 million cubic metres,
+14.4%), on routes between Asia and the West Coast of South
America (1.9 million, +55.8%), while volumes decreased
transported by services from Asia to Europe (2.0 million metres
cubes, -5.9%), from Europe to Asia (848 thousand, -50.0%), between Europe and
North America/Oceania (1.2 million, -5.7%) and those transported
transatlantic services (1.4 million, -45.4%). The volumes
transported on the remaining routes grew by +37.4% to 3.4
million cubic meters.