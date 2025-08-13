Evergreen suffers a -18.7% drop in quarterly revenues

In the second quarter of 2025, the company's revenues of
containerized shipping Evergreen Marine Corporation have
suffered a sharp drop of -18.7% compared to the same period
of last year, having amounted to 86.5 billion dollars
Taiwanese (US$2.9 billion). Operating costs have
recorded a decrease of -3.8% having amounted to 67.8
Billion. Both operating profit and profit fell sharply
net fell by -55.8% and -62.9% respectively to 14.4 billion and
11.3 billion Taiwan dollars.
In the first half of this year, the company's revenues
Taipei totaled 196.4 billion Taiwanese dollars, in
increase of +0.8% over the first half of 2024. Costs
amounted to €144.5 billion (+3.1%). The profit
operating income was 43.8 billion (-9.5%) and net profit
half-year results of €39.2 billion (-19.7%).