In the second quarter, DHL Group revenues fell by -3.9%

The abolition decided last April by the American president
Donald Trump of the "de minimis" threshold relatively
to U.S. imports of goods from China and
Hong Kong, which came into force on May 2, has begun to
DHL shipments from China and Hong Kong to the
USA which - the Deutsche Post group company announced -
is the only market that in the second quarter of this year
recorded a significant reduction in volumes. The measure "de
minimis" provides for exemption from duties and is applied
Normally when it is considered that the value of some goods shipped
in a country is not sufficient to cover the costs necessary for
levy duties on these items, which would be higher than the
tax revenue that can be obtained from it. At the end of the
last month Trump decided to abolish this measure also in the
compared to all other nations
(
of 31
July
2025).
In the second quarter of 2025, DHL's revenues amounted to
19.83 billion euros, with a decrease of -3.9% on the same
period of last year to which all segments contributed
of activity: the express delivery segment recorded
revenues of €5.87 billion (-5.7%), that of
shipment 4.62 billion (-5.3%) - including 1.47 billion from
air shipments (-3.7%) and 1.31 billion from sea shipments
(-6.8%) -, the other supply chain solutions segment
total revenues of 4.18 billion euros (-3.9%), the total
e-commerce 1.66 billion (-0.7%) and the deliveries segment
postal and parcel companies in Germany 4.15 billion (-0.2%). EBITDA is
EBIT of €2.62 billion (+4.1%) and EBIT of €1.43 billion (+5.8%),
with a contribution of €730 million from express deliveries (+6.9%),
196 million from air and sea shipments (-29.7%), of 348
million from supply chain solutions (+24.4%), 56 million
from e-commerce (-16.1%) and 166 million from postal deliveries and
of parcels in Germany (+28.0%). Consolidated net profit was
was 859 million euros (+6.8%).