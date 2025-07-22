Isotta Fraschini Motori has inaugurated a new production line of hydrogen fuel cell systems in Bari

Isotta Fraschini Motori (IFM), a subsidiary of
Fincantieri specialized in advanced high-cell technologies
fuel and historic Made in Italy brand, inaugurated
a new dedicated production line at the Bari plant
development and testing of hydrogen fuel cell systems that
will be used for naval and land solutions.
Among the first applications, the marinized module of
fuel produced by IFM that will be installed on board
of the Viking Libra, the world's first cruise ship
powered by hydrogen stored on board and used both for the
propulsion and for the generation of electricity which is
under construction at Fincantieri's Ancona shipyard and
it will be completed at the end of next year.
The new production line is an integral part of the Center
Innovation and Development (CIS) launched in 2023 thanks also to the
support from the European Regional Development Fund Puglia and
part of the transformation process of the Bari plant
in a cutting-edge technological hub oriented towards net zero. In
an integrated industrial ecosystem perspective, Isotta Fraschini
Engines, with an economic commitment of about 30 million euros in
five years, part of which financed through IPCEI funds,
aims to develop innovative zero-emission systems and reduce
significant carbon footprint, including through
energy recovery from the production process.
"With the inauguration of the new cell production line
fuel-powered by Isotta Fraschini Motori - underlined
the CEO and General Manager of Fincantieri,
Pierroberto Folgiero - Fincantieri takes a decisive step towards the
future of marine technology. It is a commitment that realizes the
Our strategic vision: Driving sustainable transformation
of industry through the innovation capacity that we
distinguishes and is rooted in the territories. We aim to make
hydrogen as a concrete lever for competitiveness and
decarbonisation of the European production system, and to consolidate the
our role as a leader in the adoption of pioneering technologies."