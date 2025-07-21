Another quarter of decline in cargo traffic in the port of Algeciras

In the second quarter of this year, for the fifth period
quarterly in a row, the traffic of goods in the port of
Algeciras recorded a decline mainly due to the
decreases in the volumes of containerized goods and liquid bulk. In the
April-June period of 2025 the total handled was
of 25.5 million tonnes, with a decrease of -4.5% on the previous year.
same quarter of last year. In the container sector alone
traffic was 14.0 million tons (-5.1%) and
has been made with a handling of equal containers
to 1.24 million TEUs (+1.0%), of which 1.07 million TEUs in
transit (+1.3%), 85 thousand TEUs on landing (+1.2%) and 78 thousand TEUs
boarding (-2.7%). In the conventional goods sector, the
traffic was 3.3 million tons (+5.1%), while
in the bulk sector, 6.7 million
tons of liquid cargo (-4.4%) and 79 thousand tons of cargo
solid (+663.8%).
In the first half of 2025, the Spanish port of call
handled a total of 50.6 million tons of goods,
with a reduction of -5.4% on the first half of 2024. The
containerized traffic alone stood at 26.6 million
of tons (-7.5%) and was built with a
container handling of 2.29 million TEUs (-4.7%),
including 1.98 million TEUs in transit (-3.7%), 157 thousand TEUs at the
disembarkation (-11.4%) and 149 thousand TEUs on boarding (-9.6%). Goods
grew by +7.9% to 6.9 million tonnes.
In the liquid bulk segment, traffic was
13.9 million tonnes (-5.0%) and in dry bulk
of 170 thousand tons (+120.8%).