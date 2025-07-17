The Chamber of Deputies has given the green light to the appointment of four presidents of Italian Port System Authorities

Yesterday the Transport, Post and Telecommunications Commission of the
The Chamber of Deputies approved the proposals for the appointment of four
presidents of Italian Port System Authorities. The
proposal for the appointment of Francesco Mastro as Chairman of the Authority
of the Port System of the Southern Adriatic Sea has been
Adopted by five votes in favour, a vote that recorded
As many as 20 abstentions out of the 25 present. Raffaele's nomination proposal
Latrofa as president of the Port System Authority of the
Central-Northern Tyrrhenian Sea collected 28 votes in favor,
two against and four abstentions. Matteo's nomination proposal
Paroli as president of the Port System Authority of the
Western Ligurian Sea was welcomed by 21 deputies,
while two abstained. Sixteen Members spoke to
in favour of the proposal to appoint Bruno Pisano as president
of the Port System Authority of the Eastern Ligurian Sea,
a proposal that recorded one vote against and six abstentions. Finally
the proposal for the appointment of Davide Gariglio as Chairman of the Authority
of the Port System of the Northern Tyrrhenian Sea is not
was voted by the end of the session also following
of the absence of the rapporteur Maria Paola Boscaini engaged in the
Question time in the Shareholders' Meeting.