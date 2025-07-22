Third quay for cruise traffic in the port of Catania

With the completion of the restyling of pier 25 of the port
of Catania, as part of the project for the reconstruction of the dam
forane, the Sicilian port has been equipped with a third
quay dedicated to cruise traffic which has a line of
approach of 405 meters with a minimum depth of -9 meters and an area of
7 thousand square meters dedicated to tourist buses and
ground logistics. Illustrating the work, the president
of the Port System Authority of the Sicilian Sea
Oriental, Francesco Di Sarcina, explained that it was
"restored the edge, recertified all the bollards,
rearranged the fenders and above all leveled the seabed which, at
due to the movement of sand and boulders, was no longer suitable for
ensure the 9 meters, useful for large cruises. The most important thing
important - he specified - will be to keep it in these
conditions, acting periodically so that the arrival of the
creates further differences in height, which must be
monitored".
"It is - underlined Raffaella Del Prete, general
manager of Catania Cruise Port, the company of the Global Ports group
Holding company that manages the cruise terminal in Catania - of a
pier with excellent technical specifications. The configuration of three
operational cruise docks represents a qualitative leap
in the management of tourist flows and in the reception of new
generations of cruise ships, also because
provides for the simultaneous reception of multiple naval units from
cruise and the surrounding area, intended for land logistics,
Optimize tourist flows and coordination with carriers
consolidating the vocation of the port of Catania as a
A privileged destination in the Mediterranean basin. An infrastructure
which is already generating a significant operational impact,
allowing to increase the number of berths and, consequently,
welcoming passengers, also in the light of the objectives to be
reach between now and 2027. This work is an example
virtuous collaboration with the Authority
of the Port System".