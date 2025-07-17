Solinas (Sardinian Action Party) is not at all satisfied with the state of the Sardinian ports

According to Christian Solinas, national secretary of the Party
Sardinian of Action and former president of the Sardinia Region in the period
2019-2024, the immediate establishment of a
Special Commission on Sardinian Ports. "The ports -
he underlined - are the femoral artery of Sardinia. Without the
ports would condemn the island to marginality, to the
disconnection from the large transport and logistics networks that
characterize modernity and ultimately to the elimination
of any development perspective. But while the other airports
maritime national maritime authorities are in the midst of the political debate and
strategic, including international, if only from the point of view of
appointments of the new presidents who will have to govern in the next
four-year period the fundamental choices for their growth -
denounced Solinas - on the Sardinian port, attributable to
at the helm of a single Port System Authority, is
a pall of silence has fallen, broken only by the recent and
persistent rumors of alleged scandals".
While Massimo Deiana, lawyer, full professor of Law
and former Regional Councillor for Transport, is
Having reached the end of his second four-year term of office, the
Presidency of the Port System Authority of the Sea of
Sardinia started on July 18, 2021, Solinas asks for the
commissioning of the Sardinian port authority and the choice, in the most
as close as possible, of a president with professional qualifications
indisputable ones, capable of starting a process of rewriting the
operational and infrastructural planning of the port
Sardinian.
For Solinas, "too many mistakes have been made: Porto
Torres lives in a ghostly state of abandonment, with a degradation of the
facilities and port infrastructure appalling. The Canal Port
of Cagliari has been downgraded with respect to its function and
to the purposes for which it was created and were spent
enormous public resources, hindering their aspiration to become with the
free zone, the logistical pivot of major traffic
between Suez and Gibraltar. The historic port - ha
continued the national secretary of the Sardinian Action Party - it is
been the subject of a more "aesthetic" policy than
Strategic: of course it is pleasant to see pleasure boating
present on the quay and a promenade along the seafront in part
requalified, but the vital function of the Supervisory Authorities
System is not to build padel courts,
restaurants and kiosks to be entrusted to third parties, but to have
experience the port in terms of trade, logistics
and navies capable of producing wealth and value for
the entire territory".
"The market," Solinas concluded, "needs the
implementation of other strategic works and targeted interventions in the
various sectors of ferries, boating, raw materials, and
container traffic. Added to this is the fact that with the current government
Sardinia has also disappeared from the radar as far as
concerns the establishment of a special logistics zone, of which
will benefit a large part of the South, with the exception of the
our island".